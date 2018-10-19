SCIENCE

Adler Planetarium offers free days for Illinois residents next week

The Adler Planetarium in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Adler Planetarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents with proof of residency some days next week.

Residents can go to the planetarium for free on Wednesday, Oct. 24 and Thursday, Oct. 25. Free admission is only for basic admission, but Illinois residents can also upgrade to an All Access Pass for a discounted price.

The discounted price for an All Access Pass is $17.95 for adults and $16.95 for children aged 3 to 11. Tickets are required for sky shows.

The Adler is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and located at 1300 South Lake Shore Drive.

For more information visit adlerplanetarium.org.
