Science

American archaeologists unearth ancient royal tombs filled with treasures in Greece

PYLOS, Greece -- A hidden treasure was discovered in Greece. American archaeologists have unearthed two royal tombs.

The tombs date back to the bronze age some 3,500 years ago near the site of the ancient city of Pylos.

Inside, they found a gold ring engraved with two bulls surrounded by sheaves of grain and a gold pendant depicting an Egyptian goddess who protected the dead.

The tombs also contained Amber and Amethyst.

Discovering the tombs was part of an 18-month excavation project.

The Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports said in a statement that it was difficult because they had to remove an estimated 40,000 stones.

The University of Cincinnati archaeologist team will continue working at the site for at least two more years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceroyalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Ordinance to delay recreational marijuana sales fails
Family of Chicago cop fatally struck by train files wrongful death lawsuit
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
3 arrested in 'sophisticated' retail theft ring: Wilmette PD
2 men get decades in prison for death of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee
Show More
Man, 25, charged in assault of girl, 11, in South Side library: CPD
Siblings Illustrate Book to Raise Awareness of Congenital Heart Defects
Skin care brand wrote fake Sephora reviews for years, FTC says
US proposes new rules to increase organ transplants
Ring to use security app to find missing children
More TOP STORIES News