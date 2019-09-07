Science

Arctic ice melting at alarming rate due to record heat, NASA says

Arctic sea ice is melting at an alarming rate this summer because of record high temperatures.

The heat had an especially devastating impact in Greenland.

According to NASA scientists, the ice sheet there began to melt early in the season. By August, 90 percent of the ice sheet had seen at least some melt.

Scientists say this causes the sea level to rise, which is a big problem. But it also causes a lot of other problems.

This also affects the jet stream and changes the type of weather we see in different areas.

Right now, NASA is using new satellite technology to try and measure exactly how much ice we lose each year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmenticenasaglobal warmingclimate change
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured after bowling ball thrown at head in Cicero
Woman found burned in alley died of strangulation, autopsy says
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Bringing good food, local artists to a Chicago food desert
Lakeview food pantry launches weekly online ordering
Forever Flowers project raising awareness for appendix cancer reaches end
Indiana confirms 1st death linked to vaping, 5 deaths confirmed nationwide
Show More
Judge approves proposal to allow Sterigenics to reopen
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
Daycare worker, 19, charged with murder of baby girl
Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing and breezy overnight
White Claw Hard Seltzer confirms shortage of popular drink
More TOP STORIES News