Asteroid headed toward Earth right before Election Day, NASA says

Well, 2020 keeps getting better all the time.

Amid a pandemic, civil unrest and a divisive US election season, we now have an asteroid zooming toward us.

On the day before the presidential vote, no less.

Yep. The celestial object known as 2018VP1 is projected to come close to Earth on November 2, according to the Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Its diameter is 0.002 km, or about 6.5 feet, according to NASA's data. It was first identified at Palomar Observatory in California in 2018.

NASA says there are three potential impacts, but "based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days," the agency has determined the asteroid probably -- phew! -- won't have a deep impact, let alone bring Armageddon.

The chance of it hitting us is just 0.41%, data show.

CNN has reached out NASA for any additional or updated information but has not heard back.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
