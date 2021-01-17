Science

Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth' outside of our solar system

Astronomers discovered a rare 'Super-Earth,' a hot, rocky exoplanet orbiting one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy.

It's called an exoplanet because it's located outside of our solar system.

The new discovery is about 50% bigger than Earth and is three times its mass, which is why astronomers call it a 'Super-Earth.'

It only takes less than half an earth day to go around its own sun.


And it is very hot, with an average temperature of 3,140 degrees Fahrenheit.

This super-earth is about 10 billion years old, making it one of the oldest rocky planets ever to be discovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencespace
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd IL region moves to Tier 1 mitigations
Woman shot at IHOP during random shooting spree dies
Police search for vehicle after woman carjacked, shot in Aurora Wendy's parking lot
Lake County, IL mass COVID-19 vaccination site to open
Tips to reduce stress, anxiety as nation copes with current events
Woman ready to celebrate 109th birthday after beating COVID
IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Show More
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
World-renowned chef keeps troops protecting U.S. Capitol well-fed
Drunk driver arrested for driving up WI Capitol steps: authorities
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
14-year-old boy among 19 shot over weekend
More TOP STORIES News