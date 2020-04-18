Science

Rare bioluminescent waves turn ocean neon blue on California beach | VIDEO

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- A photographer captured a rare phenomenon on the shores of Newport Beach where bioluminescent waves turned the ocean neon blue.

The beautiful ocean light show was caught on camera in the dark of the night earlier this week.

The appearance of neon blue waves is usually caused by algae in the water.

Bioluminescent phytoplankton give the surf an electric blue glow, according to National Geographic. Some dinoflagellates -- single-celled planktonic creatures -- can produce toxins that are harmful to fish, humans and other creatures. Scientists believe bioluminescence may also be a form of defense for the life-forms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenewport beachorange countycaliforniabeachescaught on videooceanscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
Joliet mayor calls for investigation after deadly nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Woman, 12-year-old boy hurt in Austin hit-and-run
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, milder Saturday
Chicago area police host parades for kids during lockdown
'Spirit of Chicago' song pays tribute to medical workers fighting COVID-19
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
More TOP STORIES News