Science

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?

The Atlantic hurricane season has become even more active, with multiple storms churning away at once. If two storms get close enough, could they merge into one?

Often, the smaller of the two systems will begin to orbit around the larger storm before the two systems go their separate ways, according to the National Weather Service.

That sort of circling interaction between two storms is known as the Fujiwhara effect.

If the centers of the systems come within 680 miles of each other, though, they could actually merge into one larger storm.

The conditions have to be just right for that to happen, though.

"Albeit common, the Fujiwhara effect is very unstable," explained Oreste Reale, a research meteorologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. "The two vorticity maxima must be at a certain distance and reach some sort of temporary balance. If one of the two has a drastic change - for example, the lower levels become affected by drag so that the storm enters a rapid weakening - the Fujiwhara effect rapidly vanishes."

EMBED More News Videos

Can two approaching hurricanes form into one mega-storm? Learn more about the Fujiwhara effect.

Related topics:
scienceabc13 hurricane guideweatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot at Ukrainian Village barbershop
Chicago aldermen delay decision to declare state of emergency
Illinois reports 2,208 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
Gary parents get resources to help students with at home learning
Withdrawing money from retirement account should be last resort, experts say
Woman arrested in confrontation with Black man at Winnetka pier
Lori Loughlin to serve 2 months in prison for bribery scheme
Show More
Stars Sam Rockwell, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren talk new movie
No bail for rapper accused of killing bystander
Legendary Chicago mobster, hitman Frank Cullotta dies in Vegas
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, comfortable
Chicago restaurant workers get some help from Houston
More TOP STORIES News