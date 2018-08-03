SCIENCE

Chicago teens build race cars to compete in 5th annual Icebox Derby

A group of Chicago-area young women are designing and building "fast freezers."

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Old refrigerators will be transformed into solar-powered, electric race cars this weekend, all at the hands of teen girls. They're competing the Com Ed Icebox Derby, which aims to get more young women into engineering-related fields.

Thirty girls were split into six teams to build their vehicles. ABC7's Cheryl Scott spoke with some of the participants at an event Thursday night.
Participant Naeemah Haymon and ComEd's Melissa Washington joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about the program.

The 5th annual race will be held at the Daley Center on Saturday. The girls will be racing around the Picasso.

To find out more about the Icebox Derby, visit iceboxderbyrace.com.
