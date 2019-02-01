Cuba meteor: Reports of meteorite falling in town in western Cuba

Here's a picture of some of the fragments from the meteor that likely exploded over the province of Pinar del Río, near the town of Viñales, Cuba. #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys #meteor https://t.co/QNAEr8cEVN — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 1, 2019

@NWSKeyWest radar may have detected the meteor that affected western Cuba earlier today. At 121 pm, a signature was detected near Viñales, Cuba, at a height of over 26,000 ft above ground level. #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys #meteor pic.twitter.com/R2JIlVwpsS — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 1, 2019

A meteorite possibly struck western Cuba on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Key West, Florida.The NWS said in a tweet that its radar "may have detected the meteor" near Vinales, Cuba. The service said on Twitter earlier Friday it received reports about a meteor being seen in the sky across the Florida Keys.Residents in Vinales, Cuba, heard a "large explosion" Friday afternoon. The explosion has not been confirmed to be from a meteorite, but the Cuban government is investigating.There were no reports of any injuries.In 2013, a meteor blast shook Russia's Urals region. Buildings lost windows and walls tumbled as the sonic wave from the explosion reverberated through the region.More than 1,000 people were injured, including more than 200 children, according to news reports. Many of them were hit by flying glass.