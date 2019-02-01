SCIENCE

Cuba meteor: Reports of meteorite falling in town in western Cuba

Residents and tourists in the town of Vinales in western Cuba say they saw a flare pass through the sky and heard an explosion in what state media say may have been a meteorite. (Fátima Rivera Amador/Tele Pinar)

HAVANA --
A meteorite possibly struck western Cuba on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Key West, Florida.

The NWS said in a tweet that its radar "may have detected the meteor" near Vinales, Cuba. The service said on Twitter earlier Friday it received reports about a meteor being seen in the sky across the Florida Keys.


Residents in Vinales, Cuba, heard a "large explosion" Friday afternoon. The explosion has not been confirmed to be from a meteorite, but the Cuban government is investigating.

There were no reports of any injuries.

In 2013, a meteor blast shook Russia's Urals region. Buildings lost windows and walls tumbled as the sonic wave from the explosion reverberated through the region.

More than 1,000 people were injured, including more than 200 children, according to news reports. Many of them were hit by flying glass.

