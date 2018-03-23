SCIENCE

Did NASA's Opportunity rover photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?

EMBED </>More Videos

A report to the Mutual UFO Network suggests the Opportunity rover on Mars captured a photo of an 'alien skeleton.' (KTRK)

MARS --
Did NASA capture images of an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?

A space enthusiast in Waxahachie, Texas says he believes a group of apparent rocks is actually the skull and spine of a possible Martian.

That is according to a report filed with the Mutual UFO Network, which investigates UFO sightings in the United States and beyond.

The alleged skeleton was photographed by the Opportunity rover on Feb. 1, 2018 in Perseverance Valley, on the west rim of Mars' Endeavour Crater.

The person who submitted the report says a 3-D image reveals the bone detail of a spine.

NASA is celebrating the Opportunity's 14th year of exploration on Mars this year. It is the longest-working Mars rover in the organization's history.

Curiosity finds breathtaking rock formations on Mars
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacenasamarsu.s. & worldbuzzworthybody foundparanormalufo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
Adler Planetarium team searches Lake Michigan for meteorites
NASA spacecraft named for U of C professor rockets toward sun
Ice Box Derby champions talk about women in engineering
2018 ComEd Icebox Derby
Chicago teens build race cars to compete in 5th annual Icebox Derby
More Science
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News