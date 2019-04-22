earth day

Earth Day 2019: Facts, history about first Earth Day

Monday marks the 49th Earth Day.

The annual event, which always falls on April 22, is the world's largest environmental movement, according to AccuWeather. It was started in 1970 after 3 million gallons of oil spilled off the coast of California the year before.

The purpose, to increase awareness of the impact humans have on the environment, resonated with people of all political and geographic backgrounds, leading to a demonstration by 20 million Americans.

By the end of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency had been formed. Earth Day, or "International Mother Earth Day," as it's officially called by the United Nations, is today celebrated by more than 1 billion people worldwide.

MORE EARTH DAY COVERAGE

Earth Day deals to save money and help the planet

'Earth' music video by Philly rapper David Burd brings together celebs for good cause

Ralph Lauren now selling $90 Earth Polo made from plastic bottles

Earth Day Deal at Target: Trade in your old child car seat for a discount on a new one

Simple tips to start composting at home

Environmental victories since the first Earth Day

Nonprofit repurposes waste to inspire creativity and innovation

7 easy ways to go green for Earth Day

Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make sustainable buying easier

Climate versus weather: What's the difference?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmentearth dayaccuweatherhistoryenvironmental protection agencyu.s. & worldoil spill
EARTH DAY
Brittney Levine shares sustainable style, beauty products
Chicago 4th graders clean up on Earth Day
Earth Day deals to save money and help the planet
Jason Momoa shaves beard to promote recycling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News