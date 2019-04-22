earth day

Earth Day 2021: Facts, history about first Earth Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Earth Day 2019: Facts, history about first Earth Day

Thursday marks the 41st Earth Day.

The annual event, which always falls on April 22, is the world's largest environmental movement, according to AccuWeather. It was started in 1970 after 3 million gallons of oil spilled off the coast of California the year before.

The purpose, to increase awareness of the impact humans have on the environment, resonated with people of all political and geographic backgrounds, leading to a demonstration by 20 million Americans.

By the end of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency had been formed. Earth Day, or "International Mother Earth Day," as it's officially called by the United Nations, is today celebrated by more than 1 billion people worldwide.

EMBED More News Videos

National Geographic is kicking off Earth Day early with Nat Geo's Earth Day Eve 2021, a virtual concert celebration, at 8:30 p.m. ET on April 21. The event will be hosted by travel expert Jessica Nabongo and include an appearance by Dr. Jane Goodall.



This year, National Geographic is kicking off Earth Day early this year with Earth Day Eve 2021, a free virtual concert celebration at 8:30 p.m. ET on April 21. Click here to learn more.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic Partners and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmentearth dayaccuweatherhistoryenvironmental protection agencyu.s. & worldoil spill
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
Our Chicago: Protecting the environment and addressing climate change
Solar energy increased in Illinois, expert says
NatGeo kicking off Earth Day with free virtual concert event
NJ shop has everything you need for a zero-waste lifestyle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Adam Toledo Peace March in Little Village expects thousands after teen killed by police | HAPPENING NOW
Mayor Lightfoot addresses resignation rumors
Girl, 7, killed, man in serious condition after shot on West Side
Person of interest in custody after 3 killed, at least 3 injured in Kenosha bar shooting, officials say
13 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 children among 4 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash
Oldest living American Hester Ford dies at 116
Show More
Austin police ID suspect in Austin shooting that left 3 dead
Student killed at TN school fought with girlfriend before deadly police shooting, girl's mom says
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, patchy frost Sunday night
An Oscars like no other: How this year's show will be different
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78
More TOP STORIES News