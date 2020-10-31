Science

November celestial events include meteor showers, lunar eclipse

November has more than turkey and stuffing in store -- keep your eyes on the skies for two meteor showers and a lunar eclipse!

First, the Northern Taurid meteor shower graces the sky on the night of November 11-12, according to AccuWeather.

Although it only produces five meteors per hour, the shower is famous for its slow and bright fireballs.

The following week, on the night of November 16-17, the Leonid meteor shower peaks. Stargazers will see 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

The moon will also look slightly darker for a penumbral lunar eclipse on November 30. It will be visible throughout the Americas, Australia and most of Asia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathereclipsemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,899 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began
IL restaurants close indoor dining across state due to COVID-19 restrictions
Elderly woman dies after being pulled from Glenview house fire: officials
14 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Illinois starting QB scratched after positive COVID test
Girl, 8, killed in Steger crash, loaded gun, drugs found in car: police
6 arrested in citywide paintball shootings, as attacks explode around the city
Show More
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Halloween re-imagined with 'Candy Drop'
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
How to keep your pets safe this Halloween
IN reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in row
More TOP STORIES News