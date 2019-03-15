Science

Fermilab breaks ground on new particle accelerator

Fermilab is building a massive new machine that will study invisible particles called neutrinos.

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Fermilab in west suburban Batavia broke ground on a new particle accelerator project Friday.

The new machine will study invisible particles called neutrinos which may hold the key to cosmic mysteries.

Governor JB Pritzker, Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin and other state and federal leaders were in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Proton Improvement Plan-II Accelerator Friday morning.

The new particle accelerator will power cutting-edge physics experiments for years to come.

"Fermilab is the leader in high-energy particle physics, understanding from a discovery science point-of-view about where the universe came from. How does it work? This particular upgrade will allow for decades of driving science around that in conjunction with our international partners," said Paul Dabbar, under secretary for science for the Department of Energy.

It will be the first such project built in the U.S. with major contributions from international partners.
