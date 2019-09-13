Science

VIDEO: Fireball streaks across the North Carolina sky Thursday night

WILSON, N.C. -- A car dashcam recorded a fireball streaking across the night sky in North Carolina.

An ABC viewer recorded the video Thursday night while driving in Wilson.

In the top right of the screen, a bright light can be seen entering the frame and streaking toward the horizon for about three seconds.

According to the American Meteor Society, as many as 20 witnesses from South Carolina to Virginia reported seeing something similar around 8:07 p.m.

With all of the reports are taken into consideration, AMS projects the fireball's trajectory happened off the coast of Morehead City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenorth carolinau.s. & worldmeteor
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in north suburbs
Man charged in murder of Dolton mother shot while driving with children
South Side man fined for yard violations at home he doesn't own
Ohio boy finds mammoth fossil
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Man charged in murder of CFD lieutenant's son
Man charged with sexually assaulting Burbank teen on her way to school
Show More
Old Navy plans to open 800 new stores
Chicago AccuWeather: Storms Friday morning then clearing
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Elderly man shot in eye with paintball gun on Chicago's South Side
Woman, 65, killed in Back of the Yards strangling
More TOP STORIES News