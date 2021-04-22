Lake Michigan deep-water warming a troubling sign of climate change

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8852707" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> THEN & NOW: Chicago's disappearing beaches are making a comeback as Lake Michigan water levels continue to drop.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8618047" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Scientists in the Great Lakes region are already working to combat issues of fertilize runoff, algae blooms, platsics pollution and other threats to the vital ecosystem.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Great Lakes are an unparalleled treasure, but a new study takes us into the murky depths of Lake Michigan and suggests climate change is accelerating deep water warming at an alarming rate."It was surprising, we found not only that the lake's warming way down deep into the water column, far below the surface, below 100 meters down, but also that a lot of that warming is happening in the wintertime," said Eric Anderson, a physical scientist at NOAA's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.NOAA's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory deployed a first-of-its-kind weather station 30 years ago in southern Lake Michigan to monitor fluctuating deep-water temperatures.Since 1990, the thermistor - a string of thermometers floating vertically in Lake Michigan - has been recording water temperatures every hour of every day throughout the water column."So surface warming rates from summer surface temperatures would tell us it's warming at about a half a degree Celsius per decade, which is much warmer, much higher rate than how the ocean is warming and about on par with what we see in terms of rising air temperatures," Anderson said. "Down deep at 110 meters, we see it's warming about an order of magnitude less so about .06 degrees Celsius per decade, which sounds like a small number, but again for the amount of water in Lake Michigan, it's a significant rate."Lake Michigan is the only large lake in the world with years of deep water measurements. Phil Willink is an aquatic scientist and has been studying the impacts of climate change on Lake Michigan and its natural habitat for years. Rising water temperatures are immediately threatening an entire ecosystem."Many of the iconic species in the Great Lakes need this cold water to survive," Willink said.These warming waters will not only impact Lake Michigan's biodiversity, but with water temps on the rise and our winter seasons trending warmer, we can anticipate less ice cover. Less ice cover could lead to more shoreline erosion and increasing lake effect rain and snow events."That I think people will notice in the future, that there's going to be more lake effect snow and rain," Willink said. "And that's going to be a consequence of the core of Lake Michigan getting warmer. So they will see that that."Warming Lake Waters could have far-reaching effects. The natural history of Lake Michigan is changing and we've only just scratched the surface of changes to come."The scarier aspects of this is that the deeper waters are the heart and soul of Lake Michigan," Willink explained. "So when the deeper waters change, the entire lake changes. And as these changes gain momentum, it's going to be harder and harder over time, to either slow or reverse these trends. And that's really the major take-home message from this study."