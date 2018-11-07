Lasers from Earth could attract aliens, MIT study says

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. --Do you believe life exists beyond planet earth?
A new study says attracting aliens could be as easy as leaving a very large "porch light" on.
A researcher with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggests the light from a laser could spark interest from extraterrestrials, if they exist.
MIT news explains how this would work: A powerful laser would be focused through a telescope pointed toward space.
The scientist behind the study says that could produce a light strong enough to stand out from the sun's energy.
He acknowledged it will be no easy feat, but says it's not impossible.
That's because, he explains, the lasers needed for the project have already been invented. But they still need a large enough telescope.
The study appears today in the Astrophysical Journal.