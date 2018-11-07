SCIENCE

Lasers from Earth could attract aliens, MIT study says

EMBED </>More Videos

A new MIT study says attracting aliens could be as easy as leaving a very large "porch light" on.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. --
Do you believe life exists beyond planet earth?

A new study says attracting aliens could be as easy as leaving a very large "porch light" on.

A researcher with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggests the light from a laser could spark interest from extraterrestrials, if they exist.

MIT news explains how this would work: A powerful laser would be focused through a telescope pointed toward space.

The scientist behind the study says that could produce a light strong enough to stand out from the sun's energy.

He acknowledged it will be no easy feat, but says it's not impossible.

That's because, he explains, the lasers needed for the project have already been invented. But they still need a large enough telescope.

The study appears today in the Astrophysical Journal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencesciencespacelaseru.s. & worldstudy
SCIENCE
Interstellar object may have been an alien probe, Harvard paper argues
NASA's parachute for Mars mission sets world record
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
Daily Herald: Rolling Meadows man helped create Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit
More Science
Top Stories
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns
Trump revels in victories, calls CNN reporter a rude, terrible person'
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Body recovered near spot where 2 went missing after crash into Calumet River on Far South Side
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
Father goes after 5-year-old daughter's accused killer in court
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote
Show More
Michigan approves marijuana use for 21 and up
Dead brothel owner wins election to Nevada legislature
Amber Alert: Picture shows SUV stolen during teen's abduction
J.B. Pritzker thanks voters after being elected governor of Illinois
More News