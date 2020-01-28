WATCH LIVE: Adler Planetarium getting new telescope

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Adler Planetarium is getting a new and improved telescope Tuesday.It's the observatory's first upgrade in 33 years. The new 24-inch telescope will be able to collect 44-percent more light and will have better optics.The new telescope will be both for visual observing and for research using cameras and instruments. The old telescope was removed last October.A giant crane will be used to install the new telescope, starting around 9 a.m.