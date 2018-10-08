A Michigan man is about to turn his doorstop into $100,000.That's because it turns out his doorstop is actually a meteorite.David Mazurek recently got the rock examined after seeing reports that meteorite pieces sell for thousands of dollars.Scientists checked it out and determined the 23-pound hunk of iron and nickel is the sixth largest meteorite ever found in Michigan.Mazurek said the man he bought his farm from 30 years ago told him the meteorite landed on the property in the 1930s.