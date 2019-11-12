Science

Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit: VIDEO

By Marcia Dunn
Mini Mercury skipped across the vast, glaring face of the sun Monday in a rare celestial transit.

Stargazers used solar-filtered binoculars and telescopes to spot Mercury - a tiny black dot - as it passed directly between Earth and the sun on Monday.

The eastern U.S. and Canada got the whole 5 -hour show, weather permitting, along with Central and South America. The rest of the world, except for Asia and Australia, got just a sampling.

Mercury is the solar system's smallest, innermost planet. The next transit isn't until 2032, and North America won't get another shot until 2049.

In Maryland, clouds prevented NASA solar astrophysicist Alex Young from getting a clear peek. Live coverage was provided by observatories including NASA's orbiting Solar Dynamics Observatory.

"It's a bummer, but the whole event was still great," Young wrote in an email. "Both getting to see it from space and sharing it with people all over the country and world."

At Cape Canaveral, space buffs got a two-for-one. As Mercury's silhouette graced the morning sun, SpaceX launched 60 small satellites for global internet service, part of the company's growing Starlink constellation in orbit.

EMBED More News Videos

Get ready for a rare astronomical alignment coming on Nov. 11 as Mercury passes directly between Earth and the sun, an event known as a transit.



Video via AccuWeather
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherspace
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Dangerous, record-breaking cold moves in
Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, critically injured in Country Club Hills
Straw purchases fuel Chicago gun violence, drug cartel mayhem
World's largest Starbucks opens on Magnificent Mile Friday
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
No. 1 milk company declares bankruptcy amid drop in demand
CPD detectives honored for capturing man accused of terrorizing Lincoln Park
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Record cold Tuesday, with frigid wind chills
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Top toys of 2019 unveiled: Submit your vote for 'Toy of the Year'
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for cold weather
Former Michigan State, Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers dies at age 38
More TOP STORIES News