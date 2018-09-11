Museum of Science and Industry offers free entry tickets in September

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry is offering free entry tickets for guests in September.
The museum, in partnership with the Walt Disney Company, will offer free admission tickets to guests, regardless of residency, every Sunday in the month of September. Tickets for museum entry on Sept. 16, 23 and 30 can be reserved online.
The Walt Disney foundation will also waive field trip fees for schools and provide free entry for students to the Science Behind Pixar exhibit.
Illinois residents can visit the MSI for free every Monday through Wednesday in September. The museum offers 52 free days throughout the year for Illinois residents. Illinois free day tickets can also be reserved online.
