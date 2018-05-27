SCIENCE

Melted NASA camera's memory card survives fire, shows camera as it melts to death

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA photographer Bill Ingalls set up six cameras to shoot the May 22 launch of the agency's GRACE-FO mission, but one was overcome by flames when the launch spurred a brush fire. (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Danny Clemens
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. --
A NASA camera was overrun by flames as it shot a recent launch, but its photos survived to show its fiery last moments.

The camera in question was one of six that longtime NASA photographer Bill Ingalls set up around Vandenberg Air Force Base to cover the May 22 launch of the agency's GRACE-FO mission. The launch, which took place a quarter of a mile away, ignited a grass fire that quickly spread to the area where the camera was set up and engulfed it in flames.


When Ingalls went to retrieve the camera, he found its body melted, though he managed to remove the memory card from its charred remains.

Footage released by NASA shows several frames of smoke rising from the launch site before orange flames begin to singe nearby vegetation and creep toward the camera. As the camera is overwhelmed by the inferno, its plastic casing is seen melting over the lens until the camera stops recording.

NASA said in a blog post that the melted camera will likely be put on display at its headquarters in Washington. The other five cameras, which ironically were all closer to the launch than the one that burned, were not impacted by the fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacetechnologybuzzworthyphotographynasawhat's trendingfirerocket launchcaliforniaSanta Barbara County
SCIENCE
Adler Planetarium team searches Lake Michigan for meteorites
NASA spacecraft named for U of C professor rockets toward sun
Ice Box Derby champions talk about women in engineering
2018 ComEd Icebox Derby
Chicago teens build race cars to compete in 5th annual Icebox Derby
More Science
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News