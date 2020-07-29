NASA engineer talks about Mars rover Perseverance ahead of launch

We're going back to Mars tomorrow with our @NASAPersevere rover!



Watch @JimBridenstine give a LIVE #CountdownToMars update from @NASAKennedy's countdown clock that has provided backdrops for many rocket launches. 🚀



🕛 Tune in at noon ET: https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS pic.twitter.com/8FlJxKiPqL