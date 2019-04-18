Science

NASA astronaut Christina Koch scheduled for record flight at International Space Station

NASA announced on "Good Morning America" Wednesday that it is set to schedule a record-setting flight of 328 days for astronaut Christina Koch.

Koch first arrived at the International Space Station on March 14 and plans to remain in orbit until February 2020. If completed, it will be the longest single spaceflight by a woman, surpassing the record of 288 days set by Peggy Whitson in 2016-17.

Koch will also be just 12 days shy of the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut, 340 days, which was set by Scott Kelly during his one-year mission in 2015-16.

In July, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan will be joining Koch at the space station where scientists will gather additional data about the effects of long-duration human spaceflight. This research will support future deep space expeditions to the moon and Mars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasamoonmarsastronaut
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News