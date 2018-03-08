SCIENCE

Professor believes bones found on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart

EMBED </>More Videos

A professor thinks he's finally discovered what happened to Amelia Earhart, the pioneering pilot who vanished in 1937. (WLS)

A professor thinks he's finally discovered what happened to Amelia Earhart, the pioneering pilot who vanished in 1937.

"Amelia Earhart and the Nikumaroro Bones," a dry academic paper with a bombshell headline.

"I am 99 percent sure that these bones belong to Amelia Earhart," said professor Richard Jantz.

Amelia Earhart was an aviation pioneer and the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. But in 1937, her Lockheed Electra disappeared without a trace.

Some believe she crashed into the Pacific, somewhere in the vicinity of New Guinea. Others, including the History Channel, have investigated the theory that she and her navigator somehow managed to land on the Marshall Islands, only to be captured by the Japanese military on the eve of World War 2.

But professor Jantz doesn't buy that.

"The Rosetta Stone that broke it open was our ability to actually measure Amelia Earhart's bones from photographs and from her trousers," Jantz said.

He measured her bones against records of 13 human bones that turned up on the remote atoll of Nikumaroro, also known as Gardner Island, a few years after her disappearance.

"It's a mystery and there was an opportunity for me to go ahead and test a hypothesis and I was prepared going into it to accept the idea it was not her," Jantz said.

Also found on the island according to the professor were part of a woman's shoe, a surveying kit similar to the one used by Earhart's co-pilot and a Benedictine bottle. Jantz says it's something Earhart was known to carry.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencemysterious deathu.s. & world
SCIENCE
Adler Planetarium team searches Lake Michigan for meteorites
NASA spacecraft named for U of C professor rockets toward sun
Ice Box Derby champions talk about women in engineering
2018 ComEd Icebox Derby
Chicago teens build race cars to compete in 5th annual Icebox Derby
More Science
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News