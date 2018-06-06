NASA

"Houston, we've had a problem" spoken from space

EMBED </>More Videos

Apollo 13 calls mission control, "Houston we've had a problem" (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
It was April 13th, 1970 that the now famous words were spoken from Apollo 13, "Houston, we've had a problem."

Apollo 13 had just experienced an explosion and astronaut Jim Lovell called mission control in Houston to report the problem.


While Lovell's transmission became part of NASA history, it was command module pilot John Swigert who actually called Houston first about the problem. Here's the official NASA transcript on the incident.

James Lovell, Mission Commander
John Swigert, Command Module Pilot
Fred Haise, Lunar Module Pilot
Jack Lousma, CAPCOM (Mission Control)
Nasa Transcript:

Swigert: "Okay, Houston, we've had a problem here."
Lousma: "This is Houston. Say again please."

Lovell: "Houston, we've had a problem. We've had a main B bus undervolt."

Lousma: "Roger. Main B undervolt."

Haise: "Okay. Right now, Houston, the voltage is--is looking good. And we had a pretty large bang associated with the caution and warning there. And as I recall, main B was the one that had an amp spike on it once before."

Lousma: "Roger, Fred."

The Apollo 13 crew and NASA had to overcome a number of serious obstacles to get back home. First, they had to improvise and construct a carbon dioxide filter. Second, they had to operate and return their spacecraft with very little electrical power. The country was captivated by the plight of the astronauts, and on April 18th, the crew safely splashed down.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasaremember whenABC13 TBTspaceastronauthistoryjohnson space centerHoustonClear LakeLeague City
NASA
Chicago scientist becomes 1st living person to have NASA mission named after him
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Happy 4th! NASA shares image of 'celestial fireworks'
NASA finds more evidence of possible ancient life on Mars
Liftoff! Three more astronauts on their way to the ISS
More nasa
SCIENCE
Adler Planetarium team searches Lake Michigan for meteorites
NASA spacecraft named for U of C professor rockets toward sun
Ice Box Derby champions talk about women in engineering
2018 ComEd Icebox Derby
Chicago teens build race cars to compete in 5th annual Icebox Derby
More Science
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News