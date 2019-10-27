u.s. & world

Samsung's space selfie phone crash-lands in Michigan couple's yard

A Michigan couple had a near-miss when a pseudo-satellite plunged back down to Earth and landed on their property.

The couple, Nancy and Dan Welke, heard a crash outside of their home and discovered a piece of Samsung machinery that had come from miles above.

The high-tech contraption had been launched the previous week using a high-altitude balloon system. It propelled the Samsung phone to the stratosphere before it came back to Earth, landing in Michigan.

It's not the first time Michigan residents have worried about space junk. Just last year, a Chinese space station re-entered the atmosphere and at one point was tracking for a potential landing in Michigan. It ultimately hit the Pacific Ocean, which happens frequently with falling space junk.

According to NOAA, a few hundred pieces of space debris re-enter the atmosphere every year, though the vast majority of them burn up or land in the ocean.

This week's incident was different, though, in that Samsung wanted their balloon to come back down to Earth -- it just got away from them.

The company said in a statement that "weather conditions resulted in an early soft landing in a selected rural area," adding: "We regret any inconvenience this may have caused."

Nobody was injured in the landing, and the gear has since been retrieved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencemichigansamsungtechnologyu.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Southwest denies cameras were hidden in plane bathroom
Chicago Made: The Crawligator
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS cancels classes Monday with no end in sight to 11-day teachers strike
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
FBI looking for suspect in South Side bank robbery
John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
Pritzker favors legislation allowing college athletes' pay
Teen suffers broken eye sockets after attack on bus
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
Show More
Driver hurt in crash after shots fired on Dan Ryan
Chance the Rapper talks support of teachers strike on 'SNL'
Nike Chicago transforms diner into 'Chicago Style' pop-up
Family holds party in honor of fallen CPD officer
Man battling cancer wins $200K heading to last round of chemo
More TOP STORIES News