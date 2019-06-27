Science

Satellite view of Papua New Guinea volcano erupting

It's an incredible view!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured the Papua New Guinea volcano erupting on its satellite view on Wednesday.

In the satellite photos, you can see the moment the plumes of smoke and ash shoot into the air.

According to Papua New Guinea's newspaper, the Post Courier, the eruption forced more than 5,000 people to evacuate.

The Smithsonian Institution reports the last time this volcano erupted was in October of last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencevolcanonoaau.s. & worldspace
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News