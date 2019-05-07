Science

Scientists claim more than a million species are in threat of extinction

A new United Nations report says one-million species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction.

Nature is in more trouble now than ever and scientists say it's humanity's fault.

Taking the blame is mostly developments that led to shrinking habitats, climate change, over fishing, and pollution according to scientists.

They add that these issues threaten more than 40 percent of all amphibians, and a third of all marine mammals.

Although Scientists are pointing the finger at mankind, they say humanity can still turn things around by overhauling economic systems and changing social mindsets.
