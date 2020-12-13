SpaceX

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in SXM-7 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- The SpaceX team successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida Sunday after Friday's launch was scrubbed with 30 seconds left in the countdown due to high winds.

The launch took place at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in a mission to deploy a new satellite for radio subscription service SiriusXM.

The process was divided into three steps: an engine cut-off, a stage separation and a second engine start.

Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9's first stage on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, located in the Atlantic Ocean. One half of Falcon 9's fairing previously supported the ANASIS-II mission in July 2020.

WATCH: SpaceX's Falcon 9 makes a successful landing
EMBED More News Videos

Press play to watch video of the moments leading up to Falcon 9's landing.



It's successful landing marked the seventh of this particular booster and the 69th successful recovery of a Falcon 9 first stage.

SEE RELATED: SpaceX scrubs launch with 30 seconds left on countdown

SEE RELATED: SpaceX's Starship test launch from Texas site failed upon return to Earth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefloridafloridarocket launchspacexrockettechnologyu.s. & worldspacescience
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACEX
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
SpaceX capsules park side-by-side at ISS for 1st time
SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station
SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,216 cases, 115 COVID-19 deaths
Lovie Smith out as University of Illinois football head coach
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
Eisenhower crash leaves 2 Cook County sheriff's officers hurt
COVID vaccine: 16K vaccines to arrive at Loyola University Medical Center
WI reports 2,757 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Dry ice shortage concerns create Pfizer vaccine distribution challenges
Show More
Bears take early lead against Texans
Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
Not a 'blue state bailout': GOP governors say they need COVID relief too
13 shot, 1 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Help available to those losing stimulus benefits
More TOP STORIES News