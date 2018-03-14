STEPHEN HAWKING

'May you keep flying like superman in microgravity' NASA and more react to Stephen Hawking's death

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Molly Hunter reports on the warm tributes to renowned physicist Stephen Hawking. (Markus Schreiber/AP Photo)

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has passed away at age 76. After the world learned the news, everyone from fellow scientists to the CEO of Google to Oscar-nominated actors took to social media to honor Hawking's legacy.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencestephen hawkingu.s. & worldcelebrity deathsobituary
STEPHEN HAWKING
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Stephen Hawking dead at 76
WATCH: Stephen Hawking's #IceBucketChallenge video
Try not to cry at this movie trailer about Stephen Hawking
More stephen hawking
SCIENCE
Adler Planetarium team searches Lake Michigan for meteorites
NASA spacecraft named for U of C professor rockets toward sun
Ice Box Derby champions talk about women in engineering
2018 ComEd Icebox Derby
Chicago teens build race cars to compete in 5th annual Icebox Derby
More Science
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News