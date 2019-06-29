nasa

Unearthed NASA footage shows Apollo 11 crew training in lunar lander and 'vomit comet'

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fifty years ago, Apollo 11 successfully landed on the moon, marking a historic moment for NASA and Houston.

As we celebrate the anniversary, the space agency is releasing never before seen footage of the training Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins went through ahead of the legendary mission.

In the video above, you can watch video of the crew flying in the lunar lander while on earth, as well as the trio flying onboard the "vomit comet."

SEE ALSO: 50 years after Apollo 11, original Mission Control restored down to coffee cups

ABC13 INTERACTIVE: From Houston to the Moon - Apollo 11 landing's 50th anniversary
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonnasamoon
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
Original NASA Mission Control restored down to coffee cups
Dept. of Defense orders SpaceX to launch rocket with 24 satellites
NASA Mars rover snaps photo of mysterious light in distance
Try on a Space Suit at Final Frontier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 boaters from vessel overturned in Chicago River ID'd; 2 missing, 2 bodies recovered
21 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago to start weekend
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, strong lake breeze Saturday
Proud to Run Chicago kicks off Pride Weekend
Chicago Pride Parade preparations underway on North Side
Show More
Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Woman hit, killed by CTA Red Line train after dropping phone on tracks ID'd
Aurora halfway house forced to kick out 20 sex offenders
Plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport
More TOP STORIES News