better government association

Weekend Watch: Global warming contributors in Illinois

Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

Pollution from cars, trucks and planes has overtaken coal plants as Illinois' single-biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions.

And Governor Pritzker has pledged to reduce these planet-warming greenhouse gases.

Brett Chase from the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 Chicago to talk more about the issues.

For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit www.bettergov.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencepollutionjb pritzkerbetter government associationgovernorgreenhouse gasglobal warming
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot
Weekend Watch: Alderman Ed Burke's financial ties
Weekend Watch: Could Chicago become the 51st State?
Weekend Watch: April 2nd runoff election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's funeral Saturday
Woman claims to be missing Bradley sister, disappeared 18 years ago
Man charged in murder of missing mother, son
LAPD gun battle captured in dramatic bodycam video
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Mom claims lack of supervision left special needs daughter with serious injuries
Show More
American Airlines Flight 191: Loved ones remember victims 40 years later
'He can't hurt another boy ever again': David Chereck's mother reacts to son's killer's conviction
Dad demands answers after daughter says teacher bullied her for weeks
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with storms possible Saturday
9 people shot after gunfire erupts in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News