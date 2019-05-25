Weekend Watch: Global warming contributors in Illinois

Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
Pollution from cars, trucks and planes has overtaken coal plants as Illinois' single-biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions.
And Governor Pritzker has pledged to reduce these planet-warming greenhouse gases.
Brett Chase from the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 Chicago to talk more about the issues.
