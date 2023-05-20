1 in custody after report of attempted abduction in Evanston: Northwestern Twitter

Dillo Day Northwestern 2023: Large music festival scheduled for Saturday, city of Evanston says

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is in custody after a reported attempted abduction in Evanston, Northwestern University officials tweeted Saturday morning.

The incident took place about 10 a.m. near Scott Hall, on University Place, school officials said.

A suspect is in custody, and the victim is safe, the school said.

There is no ongoing threat.

School officials tweeted just after 10:45 a.m. that there were no additional suspects involved, and the campus was secure.

Northwestern did not immediately provide any additional information on the incident or the suspect.

Saturday is Northwestern Dillo Day, according to the city of Evanston's website. The event is "the largest student-run music festival in the nation and a beloved Northwestern University tradition," the site said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.