IL Dem Rep. Casten introduces new resolution to force Ethics Committee to release Gaetz report

Trump announced that he will pick former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to fill that role in his administration.

Trump announced that he will pick former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to fill that role in his administration.

Trump announced that he will pick former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to fill that role in his administration.

Trump announced that he will pick former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to fill that role in his administration.

WASHINGTON -- Illinois Democratic Rep. Sean Casten on Tuesday afternoon introduced an updated privileged resolution to try to force the bipartisan House Ethics Committee to release its investigative report on former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was President-elect Donald Trump's selection as attorney general.

"Be it resolved that the Committee on Ethics of the House of Representatives shall immediately release the latest draft of its report and a summary of its findings to the public, including any conclusions, draft reports, recommendations, attachments, exhibits and accompanying materials with such redactions as may be necessary and appropriate to protect sensitive information, including witness identities relating to its investigation into allegations against former Representative Matt Gaetz," Casten said, reading the full resolution on the House floor.

Speaker Mike Johnson has opposed releasing the report, saying that the Ethics Committee customarily drops its investigations once a member has left Congress.

Rep. Casten's updated resolution includes several previous examples of the committee releasing reports on former members of Congress.

SEE ALSO: Matt Gaetz says he's not returning to Congress after dropping bid to be attorney general

The House must hold a vote on the resolution within two legislative days, meaning it will occur on Wednesday or Thursday. Republican leadership is expected to introduce a motion to table it once the resolution hits the floor for a vote.

The move by Casten, D-Downers Grove, comes as the Ethics Committee is slated to meet on Thursday to discuss the Gaetz report.

Prior to Gaetz withdrawing from consideration as attorney general, Casten had led 97 House Democrats with a letter that requested a release of the report. Democrats would need a handful of Republicans to cross party lines for the move to be successful.

Casten remained adamant that the report should be released, regardless of Gaetz withdrawing.

"No workplace would allow that information to be swept under the rug simply because someone resigned for office," Casten told ABC News last month. "It matters for the integrity of the law. It matters for the integrity of this House, and it matters for the respect that we expect the American people to give us, that those of us entrusted with this job will uphold the United States as a land where all are treated equally under the law."

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.