Indiana police officer shot in head moved to hospice

The Richmond police officer shot in eastern Indiana was seriously injured, as was the suspect, in a shootout.

RICHMOND, Ind. -- An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital, her department said.

Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area Saturday, the department said. She had been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.

"She will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family," the department said in a Facebook post.

Burton was taken off life support Thursday.

"Officer Seara Burton's injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable," the department said Wednesday. "Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation."

It did not say which organs would be donated.

Prosecutors have filed three attempted murder charges against Phillip Matthew Lee, a Richmond man accused of shooting Burton.

Lee, 47, has been held in jail on a $1.5 million bond. He pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance.

Lee's moped was stopped by officers Aug. 10 and Burton was called in to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

