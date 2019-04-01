Disasters & Accidents

Search continues for 2 missing after going into DuPage River in Shorewood

Authorities are continuing to search Monday for a man and a woman who are missing in the DuPage River after being swept away in Shorewood, outside Joliet.

The search effort is now being called a recovery mission and the two people are presumed dead.

The search effort is now being called a recovery mission and the two people are presumed dead.

Crews searched the DuPage River at Hammel Woods in Shorewood after two people went into the water.



Crews spent Sunday night searching after a witness reported that there were two people in the water. The witness told Will County Forest Preserve Police that just before 6 p.m. a man went into the water at Hammel Woods and quickly started having trouble.

The man's girlfriend started yelling to get the attention of a witness and a police officer, then she went into the water to try to save him and disappeared.

Authorities said the couple, who were in their 20s, were not on a boat. It's unclear exactly why the man went into the water.

Some people who live in the area spoke about the dangers of the river.

"There's a lot of signs...down river warning people about the current and the undertow," said resident Brad Kanapkiewicz.

"The locals know not to, especially when the river is up," said resident James Webster. "It ain't up that much, a foot, foot and-a-half, but it's up enough."

Shorewood police plan to hold a news conference Monday morning to provide an update.
