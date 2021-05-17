Search continues for boy, 12, with autism last seen on video leaving Hammond hotel

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- The search for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism in Hammond, Indiana is expected to resume Monday morning.Kyrin Carter was last seen at a Best Western in the 3800-block of 179th StreetKyrin's mother Danielle Duckworth is pleading for the public's help to find her son."He's my whole world. He means everything to me," she said. "Everything that I do is for him, everything."Their family arrived in Hammond just days ago from Kansas City, Missouri to visit his relatives in Indiana.Surveillance video shows him leaving the hotel around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. It appears he was wearing blue shorts with possibly blue or white stripes, a blue t-shirt, but was not wearing socks or shoes, police said.On Sunday, authorities launched an extensive search of the area with divers and boats in the water, helicopters and drones in the air and canines searching the grounds. Dozens of volunteers showed up to help."We've had canine drones and the helicopters, and everything you can imagine out here," said Lieutenant Steve Kellogg with the Hammond Police Department. "Everybody's out here doing whatever they can."The Department of Natural Resources is also using sonar to check the Little Calumet River, which runs behind the hotel where the boy was last seen."Until our efforts have been fully exhausted anyway, we're going to keep trying," Lt. Kellogg said.Carter is described as Black with light skin, according to police. Officials said he is non-verbal but is highly functional."Don't approach him. Call 911 if you see him," Lt. Kellogg advised. "Keep maintaining a visual on him. You know, he's gonna be really, really scared and he's just going to want his mom, so just kind of keep a visual and call us right away."Carter's mom asks that anyone who does encounter her son to approach with caution. She said it might be helpful to mention the boy's cousins Keontae, Jada, Quincy or Janea. She also said mentioning "Danielle has chicken nuggets," which is his favorite food, could also help keep him calm until officials arrive."I just want my baby back. He belongs with all this family," Duckworth said. "He don't belong where he may be. He belong to his family."Anyone with information is asked to call 911.