Police continue search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured girl, 7, in Saint Charles

SAINT CHARLES TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are looking for the hit-and-run-driver who critically injured a child as she rode her bike in unincorporated Saint Charles.It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the 7-year-old girl was riding her bike near the intersection of Geneva and Courier avenues when she was hit by a black Dodge pickup, according to the Kane County sheriff's office.The girl, who lives in the area, was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and listed in critical condition with possible life threatening injuries. As of Monday morning, she is recovering after suffering multiple broken bones.The Kane County Sheriff's office said the male driver left the scene of the crash and parked the truck at his home before running away."I think the guy is scum for leaving the scene," said neighbor Mike Humbert. "I can't understand why someone would even do that."Deputies searched for the suspect by air and ground, they deployed K-9 units a few miles away after one resident spotted the man in his neighbor's backyard.The driver is described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound white male with long hair pulled back into a pony tail, the sheriff's office said. He was last seen wearing tan pants.Deputies said they know who they are looking for but have not yet named a person of interest.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or investigators at 630-232-6840.