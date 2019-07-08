Search continues for Indiana teen who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLS) -- Authorities resumed the search for a teenager who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan Saturday night, although waves and rip currents continued to hamper their efforts.Rahem Mason, a 17-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, was swimming in the area of Washington Park in Michigan City around 7:10 p.m. when he went under the water and didn't resurface, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. There were no life guards on duty at the time, and there was a no swim advisory in place because of dangerous swimming conditions.The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement for Lake Michigan beaches and shoreline Sunday. The warning was in effect until Sunday, 10 p.m. in Illinois and Monday, 5 a.m. in Indiana, prompting the divers to call off the water search and continue to search from shore.On Monday morning, sonar could not be used and scuba divers were still unable to enter the water, according to authorities.An aerial search has been conducted utilizing a drone. Water conditions will be re-evaluated Monday afternoon.On Saturday, emergency responders immediately began searching upon arriving to the scene, including using boats and a helicopter deployed by the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities said.Mason's mother was at the beach and said she hoped beachgoers abided by the signs posted about the hazardous conditions."I want my son. I want some answers," she said through tears.The dangerous conditions developed Saturday afternoon as a cool front dropped south and winds shifted to the northeast from Waukegan south through Chicago and Gary, Indiana. This allowed waves to build from 3 to 6 feet as they crashed on beaches.Wave size and strength are driven by wind speed and the distance the wind travels over Lake Michigan.