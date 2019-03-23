Crime & Safety

Search continues for Indianapolis baby Amiah Robertson

Amiah Robertson, an eight-month-old baby, went missing last week.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The FBI has joined Indianapolis police in investigating the disappearance of an 8-month-old baby.

FBI spokeswoman Chris Bavender confirmed Wednesday the FBI is assisting police with the investigation into the whereabouts of Amiah Robertson.

Police on Tuesday issued a statewide Silver Alert for the baby who was first reported missing Saturday by her family. Police said she is "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."

Police say Amiah's family initially told investigators she had last been seen Thursday and "was not believed to be in danger." That last sighting later was updated to last Saturday.

Police executed a search warrant Tuesday at a house on the west side of Indianapolis where Amiah was believed to have been left with a baby sitter.

The search continued Thursday as investigators flew a drone around Eagle Creek.
