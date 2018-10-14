Search continues for missing pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles from Chicago's South Side

Family, friends and co-workers went door-to-door on Sunday in the Chicago neighborhood of a missing pregnant postal worker hoping to find someone who might have information about her disappearance.

Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen Oct. 2 on surveillance video in her neighborhood at near 81st and Vernon on the city's South Side. She called sick into work, but was seen on video dressed for work and walking past her vehicle.

Chicago police are calling the case a non-suspicious missing person case.

A $3,500 reward is being offered for information about Coles' disappearance, most of which is being offered by her letter carrier union. The Postal Inspector has joined the investigation.

Coles is about three months pregnant and has a boyfriend.

Coles is about 5-foot-4, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and another that says, "Lucky Libra" on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chicago Police Special Victim Unit at 312-747-8274.
