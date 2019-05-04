Search continues for suspect involved in NW Side shootout with Chicago police, 1 dead

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a shooting on the city's Northwest Side that led to a shootout with Chicago police Friday night.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said around 8 p.m. officers near North Lawndale Avenue and West Division Street witnessed a man shoot another man multiple times, from which the gunman then fled on foot. Officers gave chase and the shooter engaged them in an exchange of gunfire.The shooter then got into a waiting vehicle and fled, according to Guglielmi. It is not known if the shooter was struck by police gunfire during the shootout, but police have alerted area hospitals.The victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he died.An officer also suffered chest pains during the incident and was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.Officials say a weapon was found at the scene.The Civilian Officer of Police Accountability was responding to the scene and police say they are investigating whether the suspect fired at the officers.