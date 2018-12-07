Search for gunman continues after Loop subway shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police are looking for the gunman who opened fire in the CTA subway in the Loop Thursday, leaving one man wounded.
The shooting in the CTA subway happened in the Loop during the height of Thursday night's evening rush. It sent riders scrambling for cover in a pedestrian tunnel that connects the Red and Blue line Jackson stations.
Police responded in force after a man walked up to another man and fired twice with one bullet hitting the victim in the hip.
Friday morning, police believe the shooting was targeted and they are still looking for the gunman, who covered his face with a surgical mask.
"This area is probably one of the safest areas in the city," said CPD Chief of Patrol Fred Waller. "This is a targeted incident, so the riders should not feel any type of discomfort or any type of hesitation on riding the CTA."
The shooter fled westbound through the tunnel, police said, either going up to street level or getting on a train.
The victim is described as a man in his mid-20s. He was taken to a hospital in serious-to-critical condition.
Police say he is conscious and talking but is not cooperating with investigators. Friday, investigators will be studying surveillance video and talking to witnesses in the hopes of identifying the shooter.