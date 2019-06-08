Search for Jennifer Dulos, missing New Canaan mom, continues after 2 weeks

The 50-year-old mother has not been seen since May 24 when she dropped the children off at school in New Canaan.
Her estranged husband, 50-year-old Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
Having been freed on bail, Troconis met with investigators at her attorney's Westport office Thursday. It is not known what if any information she may or may not have provided on her boyfriend.
New Canaan police said they have received more than 225 tips in their search.
Police have asked the public for help, including any images from private cameras that may have captured traffic in New Canaan between Wednesday, May 22 and Saturday, May 25.
Investigators say they have received almost 70 responses to that request.
They are also searching Fotis Dulos's multi-million dollar mansion and other properties he owns.
At her New Canaan home, police found blood stains in the garage and believe here she suffered a "serious physical assault."
Over in Hartford, two people matching the description of Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend were seen placing multiple garbage bags in various trash receptacles. Bloody clothing and household items recovered matched Jennifer's blood.
Police are now searching a nearby trash plant for more evidence. They have been using cadaver-trained K-9 teams in their search going into its fifth day.
Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Waveny Park, which has been the main focus of the search.
She had been renting a home in New Canaan and was in the midst of a bitter two-year divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, and she had said in court papers that she was scared for her life.