Search for escaped murder suspect Leon Taylor continues; prisoner fled in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A murder suspect who escaped from a prisoner van Monday in Gary remains on the loose for a second day.Leon Taylor, 22, reportedly escaped from a transport van about 3 p.m. at a McDonalds around 35th and Grant streets in Gary while being extradited from Texas, the Lake County sheriff's office said.An agent from REDI Transports of Wisconsin was supposed to drive Taylor to the jail, but said he stopped to get something to eat. He said he briefly opened up the back window of the car, which is when Taylor somehow climbed out the window and ran off.Police said Taylor was wearing a belly chain, handcuffs and a leg brace when he got away. He suspected of shooting and killing 52-year-ol Daniel Nitzche in East Chicago.Police say in November, Taylor robbed the husband and father, then shot him in the 700-block of West 150th Street.Taylor has a long rap sheeting, and has been charged in more than a half a dozen armed robberies, according to court documents. He is known to visit Gary, East Chicago and Hammond.Police said Taylor had just gotten off his ankle monitor when he allegedly committed the murder.REDI Transports said they have worked with the Lake County Sheriff's Department for more than a decade. They released a statement, saying, "REDI Transports continues to cooperate fully with those investigating the prisoner escape that occurred yesterday afternoon in Gary, Indiana. We are also conducting our own internal investigation into what happened and are determining what procedural or process changes may be needed to ensure this does not happen again."Taylor is 6 feet tall, 162 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black Puma tennis shoes, black jeans and a belly chain with handcuffs, the sheriff's office said.He is considered to be dangerous, the sheriff's office said.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.