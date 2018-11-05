CHICAGO (WLS) --The search has resumed for two men who went missing after the car they were in plunged into the Calumet River on the Far South Side Sunday.
The Chicago Police Marine Unit resumed their search at about 9:30 a.m. Monday after suspending their search at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
Darrick Lacy just wants to find his son. DaVontae Searcy, 23, was driving the car that plunged into the Calumet River Sunday morning, in the passenger seat, his longtime friend 26-year-old Demetrius Hendricks, both men are still missing.
"It was so dark and it was raining, it was raining hard that night and the street is real dark at night," Lacy said.
A third passenger in the backseat, 26-year-old Christopher Henderson, managed to get out just in time.
"I just want somebody to come out here and help me find my son," said mother Veronica Henderson.
The family said the three men were leaving a party when they believe Searcy may have made a wrong turn onto a dark dead end street.
The survivor said it was dark and they couldn't see the launch ramp. By the time they realized they were going into the Sunset Bay Marina, it was too late.
"The way that he described the car, as it was going down because they weren't driving fast, when they were going under, he said to his brothers, 'Come on y'all, we've got to get out of the car's going under,'" said mother Latonya Simunjak.
The search for Searcy's car began after police spotted Henderson, wet and disoriented, walking along Torrence Avenue and 136th at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. When they transported him to the hospital, he told police what happened.
Authorities were able to get the car out of the river, but no one was inside. That's when the search for Searcy and Hendricks began.
"Why was something not there to block that ramp," Simunjak said.
Henderson's condition has stabilized.