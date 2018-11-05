CHICAGO (WLS) --A search is expected to resume Monday for two people missing after a vehicle crashed into the Calumet River on Chicago's Far South Side.
A 26-year-old man was found walking along Torrence Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and police said he was wet and confused.
When they transported him to the hospital, he told police he escaped a car submerged in the Calumet River. Police said surveillance video showed the vehicle go into the river in the 13600-block of South Calhoun Avenue.
The man said he believes his two friends, men ages 23 and 26, were still in the submerged vehicle. The vehicle was recovered from the Calumet River, but was not occupied.
The search was suspended at about 5 p.m. Sunday and is expected to resume at some point Monday.