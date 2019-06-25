Search underway for Virginia toddler missing for more than a day

Two-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen around 1 a.m. at his home in Hampton, Virginia.
We continue our search this morning for 2-year-old Noah Tomlin. If anyone has any information please contact HPD at 757-727-6111 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP to remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/CRFscc5aPG— Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 25, 2019
Authorities said his mother put him to bed at their home on Atlantic Avenue. She reported him missing several hours later.
The boy was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper.
Organized search parties were covering the area around the home Monday and Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (757) 727-6111.
Police need your assistance locating Noah Tomlin, 2-year-old white male, last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper. He was last seen in the 100-block of Atlantic Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Call HPD 757-727-6111 with info. pic.twitter.com/FN5lRuPhZr— Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 24, 2019