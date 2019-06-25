Search underway for Virginia toddler missing for more than a day

HAMPTON, Va. -- Police in Virginia are actively searching for a toddler who has been missing since early Monday morning.

Two-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen around 1 a.m. at his home in Hampton, Virginia.



Authorities said his mother put him to bed at their home on Atlantic Avenue. She reported him missing several hours later.

The boy was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper.

Organized search parties were covering the area around the home Monday and Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (757) 727-6111.

