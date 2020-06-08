George Floyd protests: Person shot after man drove vehicle into Seattle protesters, police say

By Alta Spells and Christina Maxouris, CNN

The man driving the vehicle has been taken into custody, the Seattle Police Department said.

SEATTLE -- Seattle police say one person has been taken to the hospital and a gun has been recovered from a man who drove into a crowd of protesters Sunday evening.

The man driving the vehicle has been taken into custody, the Seattle Police Department said.

The victim who was transported to the hospital was a 27-year-old male who was shot, according to the Seattle Fire Department. That man is in stable condition, the department said.

Police say they do not believe there any additional victims.

The crowds were part of nationwide protests that have been ongoing in the two weeks since the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after begging for his life as a police officer pressed a knee on his neck.

Protests continued into the night after police issued at least two dispersal orders.

"The crowd is throwing bottles, rocks, fireworks, and other projectiles at officers," Seattle police said in a tweet. "The crowd is shining green lasers into officers' eyes."

Officers responded with pepper spray and blast balls, police said.

